More COVID-19 Vaccines On The Way To Massachusetts

Even as case numbers slowly start going down, the pandemic is still a potent threat but it looks like more vaccines will soon be coming to Massachusetts.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, the Biden administration announced it would begin providing a limited supply of vaccines to retail pharmacies and would increase the distribution of vaccine to states to 10.5 million doses a week for the next three weeks.

Since taking office, the new administration has increased the supply of vaccines to states by 22 percent. Massachusetts saw its allocation jump from 8,000 doses a week to about 10,000 for this week.

Governor Charlie Baker, during his Wednesday briefing, had this to say:

We need everyone to follow the guidelines and stay safe. We need to get these vaccines out. There is nothing more important happening than to make sure that these vaccines are distributed in a timely and safe way.

Senator Eric Lesser has filed emergency legislation calling on gov. Baker to establish a scheduling system for all vaccine appointments.

The Baker administration has mentioned formally the launch of a call center to help the public navigate the web on vaccine appointments in the coming days.

Governor Baker mentioned the call center on Wednesday during his briefing but did not go into any specifics.

For more information, please check out the initial story on WWLP/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.

