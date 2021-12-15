More Info On Free At Home Covid Tests Here In The Berkshires

Massachusetts is distributing more than two million free COVID-19 tests to more than 100 cities and towns in an effort to curb the spread of the virus ahead of the holidays. The Berkshires will see them distributed here.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that 2.1 million over-the-counter, at-home rapid antigen tests will be delivered to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. Those communities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.

“The goal here is to help those families who face the greatest financial hardship and have a difficult time obtaining a rapid test at a pharmacy.” Governor Baker

The governor's hope is that people will use these tests before gathering with friends and family, especially in indoor settings when not everyone's vaccination status is known.

The tests will be available for distribution by each city or town and can be completed pretty quickly, it takes about 15 minutes and you won't have to send a sample to a laboratory.

Distribution throughout the state has started, 2.1 million at-home rapid tests to 102 communities with the highest percentages of families living in poverty, this includes 12 Berkshire County municipalities.

The communities here in the Berkshires receiving free tests are Adams, Clarksburg, Florida, Great Barrington, Hinsdale, Mount Washington, North Adams, Peru, Pittsfield, Savoy, West Stockbridge, and Williamstown.

According to the mayor of Pittsfield will receive more than 11,000 testing kits, each containing two tests, Those will be stored at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, prior to distribution.

Mayor Bernard said that city would move quickly, as the tests could fill an “immediate need” going into the holidays with high case rates.

The free test kits will be distributed this week by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard.

