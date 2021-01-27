More News From Berkshire South Regional Community Ctr.

We have some more updates courtesy of Berkshire South Regional Community Center located on Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. For starters, they have revamped their web site. Take a look by going here as this user-friendly site will enable you to get the same information you've come to expect. Feel free to share this with all your friends and social media channels.

If you are a member, here are some new guidelines that need to be followed regarding locker room and aquatic policies:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be an inconvenience for members who would like to take a shower after swimming. The Commonwealth's Sector Specific Guidelines determined the facility could safely re-open the bathing area in a reduced capacity. Pre and post swimming must be completed by each member within their 50 minute reservation block as this measure has been implemented to prevent any unsafe crowding.

Lockers have also been off limits as The Center will be re-opening some day-use lockers and spacing them out appropriately. Keep in mind, a sanitizing station has been in place as members should thoroughly wipe down their lockers before and after each usage. The facility will also provide sanitizing procedures in the locker room area. Lost and found items are NOT accepted during these trying times as the staff encourages members to take ALL of their belongings with them, otherwise anything left overnight will be thrown away. Long term lockers are STILL unavailable to the general public.

Masks MUST be worn during each and every visit while walking to and from the pool deck, restroom usage and changing. The only exception is when you're actively showering or swimming. Please refrain from talking during your workout as excessive speaking without a face covering could lead in the transmission of COVID-19 to other patrons. If you are performing stationary exercises while swimming or taking aqua aerobic classes, a face shield is required. Berkshire South has purchased a limited number of these protective coverings for the general public as the staff sterilizes these shields after every usage. If you prefer, bring your own face shield to alleviate any further worries regarding this matter.

Upon exiting the building, members will no longer be able to depart through the aquatic center as they will be directed to the main exit from Berkshire South's main lobby.

Take advantage of private swimming lessons as enrollment is now being accepted for pre-schoolers, youth and adults as The Center has developed a plan to keep all patrons safe while visiting. If you would like to take advantage of this option, call (413) 528-2810, extension 35 as these courses are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Berkshire South is also offering baby sitting training as you can enhance your child care skills and become a certified Red Cross baby sitter. this offering also assists in developing leadership skills and maybe you can start your own business in this realm. Masks MUST be worn while in attendance and proper social distancing guidelines are strictly enforced and all equipment used will properly be disinfected. For more information or to register, e mail: programs@berkshiresouth.org

Registration is now being accepted if you are interested in taking French lessons via Zoom during the month of February. For a complete schedule, call (413) 528-2810, extension 32 OR e mail: programs@berkshirsouth.org

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire South Regional Community center for on-air and on-line usage)