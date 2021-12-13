More Of The Best Christmas Movies Of All Time, Do You Have A Favorite?
You can't watch tv right now without seeing a commercial or a Christmas movie itself, tis the season! and I know you have a favorite, probably even More than one. So grab a comforter, some popcorn, and also so hot cider or your favorite adult libation, kick back relax and enjoy the holiday season with these great Christmas Movies.
It's a Wonderful Life, The one movie I have to watch every year.
The Grinch who stole Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Die Hard, Yes, it is considered a Christmas movie,probably because thetime the sotry happens is around Christmas
Child Hood Favorite here, Rudolph th Red Nosed Reindeer
The Santa Clause
Home Alone, the original not the one that came outthis past year.
Edward Scissor Hands
Elf, Will Ferrell was offered a lot of money to do Elf Two, he said No.
Christmas in Conneticutt, It has been on TV a lot lateley.
Bad Santa, funny really for adults.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
A charlie Brown Christmas, it would not be without Christmas without this classic!
White Christmas, another great classic movie to watch during the hoiday season
Miracle on 34th street
You May not have heard of these two.
The Christmas Chronicles 1
And Christmas Chronicles 2
I have already watched this one last week!
National Lampoons Christmas Vacation
Yes this is a holiday movie
Love Actually
The next one on the list is scary but has a really good message I am talking about...
Krampus
The Best Man Holiday
If you love bill Murray, who i think is awesome and if you have not seen this it is great.
Scrooged
Check back every day to see more great holiday movies!