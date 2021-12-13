More Of The Best Christmas Movies Of All Time, Do You Have A Favorite?

You can't watch tv right now without seeing a commercial or a Christmas movie itself, tis the season! and I know you have a favorite, probably even More than one. So grab a comforter, some popcorn, and also so hot cider or your favorite adult libation, kick back relax and enjoy the holiday season with these great Christmas Movies.

It's a Wonderful Life, The one movie I have to watch every year.



Paramount Pictures/Youtube

The Grinch who stole Christmas



Movie & Clips/Youtube

The Nightmare Before Christmas



Disney Music/Youtbe

Die Hard, Yes, it is considered a Christmas movie,probably because thetime the sotry happens is around Christmas



Movie clip classic trailers/Yuotube

Child Hood Favorite here, Rudolph th Red Nosed Reindeer



shows & Movies/Youtube

The Santa Clause



Classic Movie Clips/youtube

Home Alone, the original not the one that came outthis past year.



MovieclipClassic trailers/Youtube

Edward Scissor Hands



Movielipc/Youtube

Elf, Will Ferrell was offered a lot of money to do Elf Two, he said No.



Movieclips/Youtube

Christmas in Conneticutt, It has been on TV a lot lateley.



Movie clips classics/Youtube

Bad Santa, funny really for adults.



Movieclips/Youtube

The Muppet Christmas Carol



Fragglerock/Youtube

A charlie Brown Christmas, it would not be without Christmas without this classic!



WarnerBrothers/Youtube

White Christmas, another great classic movie to watch during the hoiday season



Paramont Movies/Youtube

Miracle on 34th street



Movieclips Classic Trailers/youtube

You May not have heard of these two.

The Christmas Chronicles 1



Netflix/Youtube

And Christmas Chronicles 2



Netflix/Youtube

I have already watched this one last week!

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation



Movie Clips/Youtube

Yes this is a holiday movie

Love Actually



Movieclips Classic Trailers/Youtube

The next one on the list is scary but has a really good message I am talking about...

Krampus



Legendary/Youtube

The Best Man Holiday



Movieclips Trailers/Youtube

If you love bill Murray, who i think is awesome and if you have not seen this it is great.

Scrooged



Movieclips Classic Trailers

next..

Home Alone



Movie Clips/Youtube

Here is another classic

and one of my go-to movies every Christmas is.

It's a Wonderful Life



Paramount Pictures/Youtube

Check back every day to see more great holiday movies!