More Pittsfield Streets Getting Worked On Next Week

Well, once again it's Friday! And that can only mean one thing. It's time to announce next week's schedule for more roadwork as the City of Pittsfield's 2021 Street Improvement Project continues.

The upcoming roadwork is all scheduled for next week, August 30 thru September 3:

Monday, Aug. 30 – Tuesday, Aug. 31: raising structures on Buel, Dillon, and Dexter streets and Malcolm Avenue.

raising structures on Buel, Dillon, and Dexter streets and Malcolm Avenue. Monday, Aug. 30 – Wednesday, Sept. 1: berm installation on Clarkson Avenue, Cadwell Road, Hawthorne Avenue, and Oxford Street.

berm installation on Clarkson Avenue, Cadwell Road, Hawthorne Avenue, and Oxford Street. Thursday, Sept. 2: paving on Valentine Road and Cadwell Road

paving on Valentine Road and Cadwell Road Friday, Sept. 3: paving on Brenton Terrace, Hawthorne Avenue, Buel, and Oxford streets.

Keep in mind that this schedule is subject to change based on what Mother Nature has to say on any given day. Also, you don't want to run the risk of your vehicle being towed at your expense, so remember that on-street parking is prohibited during this work each day between 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

You may also want to plan an alternate route if any of these streets factor into your daily commute. Leave your starting point early, allow yourself some extra time, or map out a different route to your final destination.

As always, the City of Pittsfield thanks you in advance for your patience during this busy time as the 2021 Street Improvement Project rolls on.

