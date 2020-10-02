More Than $5.5 Million to Improve Food Security

Building on efforts to ensure a resilient, secure food supply chain in the Commonwealth, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced over $5.5 million in grants to address urgent food insecurity for Massachusetts residents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a portion of the money is going to the Northern Berkshire city of North Adams.

This funding is being awarded as part of the third round of the new $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, created following recommendations from the Administration’s COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force, which promotes ongoing efforts to ensure that individuals and families throughout the Commonwealth have access to healthy, local food.

As families across the Commonwealth continue to adjust to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we support the Commonwealth’s food supply chain and increase access to fresh, local food… We are pleased to build on the success of this grant program, which is making critical investments that strengthen our local food system and ensuring its resilience to future challenges. ~ Governor Charlie Baker

The City of North Adams has been awarded $27,000 so the North Adams Public Schools Food Services Department can purchase a new van to continue the operation of grab and go meal sites as well as home delivery meal sites for students in need in the community.

The goal of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program is to ensure that individuals and families throughout the Commonwealth have equitable access to food, especially local food. The program also seeks to ensure that farmers, fishermen and other local food producers are better connected to a strong, resilient food system to help mitigate future food supply and distribution disruption.