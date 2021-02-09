More Updates From Berkshire South Regional Community Center

We here at WSBS always enjoy staying in touch with our neighbors located right up the block from us here in Great Barrington. Berkshire South Regional Community Center located on Crissey Road continues to offer an exciting array of family fun friendly events that are offered either in person or on-line.

And we begin with a special congratulations to the facility's Executive Director, Jenise Lucey who remains instrumental in keeping the Center available for all members during these trying times. Her leadership abilities have been recognized in a recent article that was featured in The Berkshire Eagle on February 6th. Tony Dobrowolski and Ben Garver co-wrote this piece that accented her commitment to community here in south county. Congratulations, Jenise from all of us here at YOUR Home Town Station, WSBS.

Members can access Day Passes by purchasing them in advance. they are available for $15 a piece, $13 if you are a senior citizen and teenagers ages 13 to 17 can get one for only $6. Youngsters 13 and under cannot partake in this particular option until the pandemic has subsided. Visit the Center's web site for rules and regulations before making your first reservation to the facility.

Pre-schoolers, youth and adult can take advantage of private swimming lessons at the convenience of the individual, instructor and pool availability as safety measures are taken seriously. To schedule a private swimming lesson, call (413) 528-2810, extension 35. Aqua Boot Camp swimming with Tes Reed is also available to members every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

If you are looking for a job, the Center is looking for nationally certified personal trainers that are able to serve the needs of their current clientele. You must be passionate about health and wellness and present a positive attitude. Experience of one to five years is preferred as they must have excellent customer service skills and document their certification upon applying. If you would like to join a team that is "Commit To Fit" you can access this link.

Virtual classes with LIVE piano accompaniment are in session featuring ballet instructor Alisha Trimble as participants will learn about ballet vocabulary and basic steps in this craft. Tap dance classes will also be emphasized to teach basic rhythms, steps and sequencing. You can get more information by phoning (413) 528-2810, extension 10.

Tara Rahkola conducts in-person seated Chair Yoga classes every Tuesday at 10 am. A maximum of 5 people can participate in each session as pre-registration is required by calling (413) 528-2820, extension 10. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

French lessons are offered via Zoom EVERY Wednesday during the month of February. To pre-register, e-mail: programs@berkshiresouth.org OR telephone (413) 528-2810, extension 32.

Have you ever considered starting your own baby sitting business? A comprehensive course will be offered to enhance your childcare skills and you can obtain a Red Cross certificate in the process as in-person instruction also requires masks MUST be worn with proper social distancing guidelines enforced. For more information, you can e-mail: programs@berkshiresouth.org

Stand by for more information regarding the Center's "April Unplugged" campaign. We'll keep you posted.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire South Regional Community center for on-air and on-line usage)