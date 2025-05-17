4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Massachusetts This Summer Unless You Love Mosquitoes

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Massachusetts This Summer Unless You Love Mosquitoes

Photo by Ali Babajahdi on Pexels via CANVA

Massachusetts is now in the warm weather season, so you have plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors, whether it's for fun or taking care of outdoor chores. However, the more time you spend outside, the more you'll have to deal with those pesky mosquitoes. The colors you choose to wear can make a big difference in your outdoor mosquito experience.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

Certain Colors You Wear Will Attract Mosquitoes, While Others Will Deter Them

In case you didn't know, certain colors can attract mosquitoes to you while others will help keep them away. For example, if you wear a black shirt, mosquitoes will be all over you, same with the color red. The University of Washington backs up this claim. So let's take a look at which colors will make you a target for mosquito activity and which ones will have these pests ignoring your presence.

4 Colors You Should Avoid Wearing If You Want to Keep Mosquitoes Away 

While other factors may make you an attractant to mosquitoes, including breath, sweat, and body temperature, keeping the following colors off of you can help keep mosquitoes away from your body.

4 Colors to Wear as Mosquitoes Aren't Attracted to Them 

If you want a pleasant lawn mowing/yard work experience without being the source of lunch for mosquitoes, give the following colors a try.

No Matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout the Bay State, mosquitoes are around, and chances are, if you spend time outside, you'll have to deal with them at some point. Make sure you're wearing the appropriate colors, and you could see a decrease in mosquito activity near your body.

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away

As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth. If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world

Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures

Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. 

Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

 

Filed Under: Boston, Massachusetts, Springfield, Worcester
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM