4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Massachusetts This Summer Unless You Love Mosquitoes

Massachusetts is now in the warm weather season, so you have plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors, whether it's for fun or taking care of outdoor chores. However, the more time you spend outside, the more you'll have to deal with those pesky mosquitoes. The colors you choose to wear can make a big difference in your outdoor mosquito experience.

Certain Colors You Wear Will Attract Mosquitoes, While Others Will Deter Them

In case you didn't know, certain colors can attract mosquitoes to you while others will help keep them away. For example, if you wear a black shirt, mosquitoes will be all over you, same with the color red. The University of Washington backs up this claim. So let's take a look at which colors will make you a target for mosquito activity and which ones will have these pests ignoring your presence.

4 Colors You Should Avoid Wearing If You Want to Keep Mosquitoes Away

While other factors may make you an attractant to mosquitoes, including breath, sweat, and body temperature, keeping the following colors off of you can help keep mosquitoes away from your body.

4 Colors to Wear as Mosquitoes Aren't Attracted to Them

If you want a pleasant lawn mowing/yard work experience without being the source of lunch for mosquitoes, give the following colors a try.

No Matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout the Bay State, mosquitoes are around, and chances are, if you spend time outside, you'll have to deal with them at some point. Make sure you're wearing the appropriate colors, and you could see a decrease in mosquito activity near your body.

