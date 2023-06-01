Beware: The Deadliest Animal on Earth is Active in Massachusetts

It goes without saying that Massachusetts is a beautiful state as people from all over visit our area each and every year, especially in the summertime. With our rich history and robust culture plus endless things to do, people love to visit, live and work here and who could blame them? Whether it's going to a Red Sox game in Boston, or enjoying one of our many hiking trails in the Berkshires, there's plenty to do in our beautiful state. But just like many other states, Massachusetts has its fair share of deadly pests including ticks as well as the deadliest pest on Earth.

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls mosquitos the "World's Deadliest Animal?" This is according to an article by Pfizer which states that mosquitos cause more than 700,000 deaths per year and their bite can cause at least six potentially deadly diseases including the following Malaria, West Nile Virus, Dengue, Zika, Yellow Fever, and Chikungunya. These six diseases can cause many symptoms and physical ailments including the sensation of bones breaking, shriveled-up bodies, inflammation of the brain, fevers, aches, restriction of organ function, and even death. We have included a video from Discovery U.K. that breaks down these diseases.

Mosquitos Aren't Leaving Massachusetts Anytime Soon So How Do We Prevent Ourselves from Getting Mosquito Bites?

Mosquito prevention is similar to tick prevention. When outdoors you'll want to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Tuck your pants into your socks...basically cover any exposed skin. Also, you'll want to stay away from areas where heavy mosquito activity is taking place and use repellent when needed. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has some additional strategies and tips to prevent mosquito bites which you can check out by going here. Remember, preparation and prevention will go a long way when avoiding mosquito bites.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom