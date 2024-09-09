A Deadly Animal Will Leave Massachusetts in a Few Weeks

Massachusetts towns have been threatened by mosquito activity lately as many areas throughout the state have been dealing with viruses caused by the insect including Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.

Get our free mobile app

EEE Has Been Making the Rounds in Massachusetts

Boston.com reports the EEE risk level has been high in some areas in Massachusetts including Acton, Ayer, Boxborough, Carlisle, Littleton, and Harvard. The West Nile risk levels were raised to “high” in Stoneham and Wakefield.

West Nile Virus is Circulating in Massachusetts as Well

It was recently reported that some mosquitoes in Pittsfield tested positive for West Nile Virus. Western Mass News reports, that were were two positive results of West Nile: one from the Pittsfield cemetery site and another taken from Berkshire Avenue.

Prevention and Protection is Key

As always you should follow the suggested preventative measures when spending time outdoors, especially during dawn to dusk hours including keeping your body covered and using mosquito repellent with DEET. For more safety tips go here.

When Will Mosquitoes Go Dormant in Massachusetts?

By now many people are sick of mosquitoes and wish they would just go away. You'll have to protect yourself for another month or so. Mosquito season in Massachusetts ranges from April to mid to late October. After that time period, mosquitoes won't be able to remain active as the temperatures will be too cold. Mosquitoes need the temperature to be at 50 degrees or above to stay active.

October will be here for before you know it and the temperature will continue to drop at which point we can say goodbye to those bloodsuckers. In the meantime, stay alert and stay covered when outside.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart