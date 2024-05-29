10 Scents to Wear in Massachusetts That Mosquitoes Hate

Massachusetts is experiencing warm weather as the unofficial start of summer kicked off this past holiday weekend. Warm weather means more outdoor activities along with yard duties.

One thing I hate is being eaten alive by mosquitoes when I mow my lawn. The task itself is fine but being chased around by those pesty poisonous insects is enough to drive anyone up the wall. It doesn't seem to matter what time of day I mow the lawn, there are always mosquitoes out there ready to turn me into their lunch.

There are Some Scents You May Want to Wear Outside to Keep Mosquitoes Away

There are a few scents you can wear when spending time outside as they are supposed to keep mosquitos away. All of these scents are available as oils. If you do have any skin allergies make sure you're not allergic to a specific scent or oil before applying it to your skin. The good news is if you are allergic to one scent there are plenty of others to choose from.

10 Scents You Should Wear If You Want to Keep Mosquitos Away

These 10 scents will keep mosquitos off your body when outdoors. The following list are all oils but you may be able to find some of these scents in other forms that you can apply to your skin.

I already have some peppermint oil at my house so I'll apply that to my skin the next time I mow my lawn. No Matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout the Bay State, you'll probably come in contact with mosquitoes this summer. You might as well try one of these scents (as long as you're not allergic) and make your summer a bit more enjoyable.

