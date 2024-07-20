The 3 Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

It's quite clear that folks from different walks of life enjoy visiting and moving to Massachusetts. If you're looking for a top state to raise a family, Massachusetts checks that box. If you are looking for a state with a sound education, Massachusetts checks that box. If you are looking for a state that has areas of beautiful mountains and wide open spaces along with the downtown hustle and bustle spotlighting live music, art, and high-tech jobs, Massachusetts checks those boxes as well.

Get our free mobile app

Where are the Most Adorable Places to Live in Massachusetts?

If you're thinking of moving to Massachusetts but are looking for some of the most affordable towns and cities to live in (and who isn't), you've come to the right place. Houzeo.com recently released a study analyzing the 7 Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts in 2024 According to the site, the analysis weighed several factors, including median household income, median home value, population, unemployment rate, and poverty rate. Below are the top three most affordable places to live in Massachusetts according to Houzeo.com.

The City of Pittsfield comes in at the number three position

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 4.1%

Median Home Price: $280,035

Median Rent: $1,454

Known For: The Colonial Theater

Houzeo Says:

With rental costs below the national average, Pittsfield stands as one of the most affordable cities to live in Massachusetts. The house rent price is between $700 – $2,400.

The City of Springfield comes in at the number two position

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 3.8%

Median Home Price: $260,848

Median Rent: $1,600

Known For: Springfield Armory National Historic Site

Houzeo Says:

Springfield is one of the most budget-friendly rental destinations in Massachusetts with an average home rent ranging from $905 – $5,000. It also offers affordable healthcare which is 8.7% lower than the national average.

The City of North Adams takes the top spot in the site's study.

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 4.1%

Median Home Price: $228,540

Median Rent: $1,400

Known For: Natural Bridge State Park

Houzeo Says:

North Adams is an affordable place to live in Massachusetts. Its median house rent ranges from $850 – $1,690. It also offers very affordable transportation which is 27.4% lower than the national average.

You can review the remaining areas that made the list by going here.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri