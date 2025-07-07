One of America’s Most Dangerous Street Gangs is in Massachusetts

Massachusetts offers a wide variety of cultural activities to suit many tastes and interests. Whether it's attending a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, taking a tour of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, or exploring the many museums across the state, Massachusetts has something for everyone. With Massachusetts being a top state for tourism and one of the best places to raise a family, one typically doesn't associate Massachusetts with gang violence. However, it's out there.

One of America's Most Notorious and Dangerous Street Gangs is in Massachusetts

While it may be right in front of our faces every day, gang activity exists in Massachusetts. According to the MCAC, the most dangerous gang in Massachusetts and one of the oldest is 'Lenox Street Boys' otherwise known as the 'Lenox Street Cardinals'. According to Wikipedia, the gang originated in the Lenox Street Projects in the Tremont section of Roxbury, Boston.

The gang has been visible on Boston Police's radar since the mid-1980s as they terrorized local stores and civilians. They were also among the only gang to feud with New York–based drug gangs associated with drug lord Darryl Whiting.

Massachusetts Law Enforcement Has Made Progress in Reducing Violent Activity from This Dangerous Gang

Boston Police along with federal and state law officials have been making strides to take down the gang as several arrests were made in two separate raids that took place in 2011 and 2016. You can read more about those raids by going here.

