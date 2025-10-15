Massachusetts has plenty of exceptional towns throughout the entire state. Not only that, but really some of the most unique towns throughout the entire New England region. Some of those towns have some of the more quirky and even one-of-a-kind attractions that you won't find anywhere else. Thanks to these facts, it seems that more specifically, two of the most eccentric towns throughout all of New England are right here in Massachusetts.

Recently, the popular travel publication 'World Atlas' released its take on the 7 Most Eccentric Towns in New England. Before even knowing what those are, you already have to be thinking that there are multiple towns on that list in Massachusetts. But just how many? While we probably deserved several others to be in the Bay State, we are the only state on the list that had more than one. Go figure.

What Are Massachusetts Two Most Eccentric Towns?

It just so happens that one of those eccentric towns was recently also called the most friendliest town in the U.S. It's nice to receive plenty of attention on a national and/or regional attention, especially when you're a fun coastal town. The first eccentric Massachusetts town is Provincetown.

Here's why 'World Atlas' said Provincetown is among the most eccentric towns in New England:

...the country’s oldest continuous art colony, has attracted artists for over a century, inspired by the beauty of Cape Cod. Every year, artists apply to live in Provincetown’s Dune Shacks...To appreciate the work of these local artists, visitors must spend a morning at the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, home to more than 3,000 works from over 700 artists. Those looking to take a masterpiece home with them may want to explore the galleries on East End & Commercial Street, which features over 400 galleries that showcase local art. Between April and October, lucky visitors may have the chance to spot a humpback, fin, or right whale in the seas, with several companies offering whale-watching tours.

Those from P-town may have very well expected to end up on that list. The other eccentric Massachusetts town is up in Gardner:

'World Atlas' had this to say about this eccentric Massachusetts town:

Towering over 20 feet tall and weighing more than 3,000 pounds, the Bicentennial Giant Chair stands prominently in the heart of Gardner, Massachusetts as one of the town’s most iconic landmarks. Due to its history of fabricating chairs, the city has been affectionately nicknamed the “Chair Capital of the World.” After grabbing a photo on the massive chair, visitors can find an incredible bargain at one of Gardner’s famed furniture outlets, such as Gardner Outlet Furniture or LaChance Interiors Inc...

It comes to no surprise that on that list, Massachusetts ended up with multiple towns being known as "eccentric". Certainly, there is a plethora of others deserving of the same type of recognition. But maybe with the warmer months approaching, a road trip to one or either of these could be in order.