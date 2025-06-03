Most Expensive U.S. Grocery Store Started in Massachusetts

While Whole Foods is the pricey national chain that you may only buy a few favorite items if at all, there's a grocery store that makes it look like a dollar store for markets.

This luxury market, which started in Massachusetts, has valet parking and caters to celebrities and the rest of LA's 1%, where eggs range from $12 to $25 right now.

Welcome to the store, where you can find $25 loaves of bread, $22 two-and-a-half-pound rotisserie chickens, and the freshest, delectable food choices.

Reusable Tote bags will cost you at least $135 at this Instagram-worthy market, which is home to an incredible cafe.

It's the Erewhon Market (pronounced Air-Uh-Wan), and this health food-style grocery store is known for its wildly expensive groceries and other items, and is only located in the Los Angeles area.

According to the Food Republic website, this first-of-its-kind market in America was originally opened in Boston in 1966 by Michio and Avenline Kushi, who immigrated from Japan. The market focused on macronutrients and natural foods, but moved to the Los Angeles area two years later (as did their grocery store).

People Magazine states that a few ownership changes later, a couple named Tony and Josephine Antoci bought the LA location in 2011, and have since opened nine more stores.

Their tonic bar serves $20 drinks, but don't worry about accidentally stumbling into one, as it's a membership-only market that will run you $200 annually to join, according to the Delish website.

It's truly a luxury grocery store catering to LA's elite, and with that comes celebrities and the wealthy.

According to People Magazine, Erewhon became one of Los Angeles’s hottest spots to see and be seen after in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the market was one of only a few places people could go to.

If you feel like you have disposable income to do some online shopping at Erewhon, give it a shot.

By the way, according to Food Republic, Erewhon is named after a fictional health-conscious utopia in Samuel Butler's book "Erewhon," which is "nowhere" spelled backward, also known as "Over the Range."

