Massachusetts is such a desired destination for vacationers and tourists, it's only natural that the Bay State also tends to bring a sense of friendliness and welcoming, no matter where you are in the state. In fact, there's several hospitable towns throughout the state. It just so happens that the western side of Massachusetts is where you can find three of the most hospitable towns in the state.

The travel publication 'World Atlas' recently singled out eight of the most hospitable towns in Massachusetts. If you're on the western side of the state, or if you enjoy making it a point to venture out here for a getaway, then it's already likely that you won't be surprised that these three towns are among the most hospitable in the Bay State.

When you think of the western side of Massachusetts, you probably instantly think of the region known as the Berkshires. That brings us to the first town on this list, which is Stockbridge.

Stockbridge

Here's what 'World Atlas' said about Stockbridge that makes it such a hospitable spot in Massachusetts:

Stockbridge, or "Christmas Town USA," is a joyful destination with lots of hospitable attractions. Chesterwood is a premier stop for 19th-century tours of a famous sculptor's work, as well as notable outdoor patio festivities and historic mountainside photography! Berkshire Botanical Garden is full of colored flowerbeds, leisurely picnics alongside friendly garden fanatics, and educational workshops about plant ecosystems and horticultural upbringing...

Just to the north of Stockbridge is another one of the most hospitable towns in the Bay State. Also located in the Berkshires is the town of Lenox.

Lenox

Lenox is constantly buzzing on weekends from several out-of-towners. 'World Atlas' had this to say about the spot:

Lenox, or "The Millionaires" among locals, is a common countryside getaway destination worth exploring. The Ventford Hall Gilded Age Mansion & Museum is a Jacobean revival estate full of fancy 1890s antiquities, friendly staff who love sharing Gilded Age knowledge, and nifty Moldovan wine tasting memories!...

While the third spot on the list isn't in the Berkshires, it's definitely in the western part of the state, as we head a bit out east to Northampton.

Northampton

'World Atlas' had to have Northampton on the list given their reputation for showing "newcomer love". Here's what they said about the town:

Known as "Paradise City" to many, Northampton is a pleasant town with a penchant for newcomer love! Historic Northampton may bring out the best of tourism with its 1700s New England manuscripts and craftwork, quaint showrooms, and chronicled textile display tours by hospitable hosts...Those craving an elegant drink can stop by The Tunnel Bar for iconic martinis and sparkling ciders that may not be easily found in other towns around Massachusetts.

The Bay State is pretty welcoming in almost any given town throughout the state, but these three on the western side are prime examples that set the standard for being hospitable, according to 'World Atlas'. Maybe it's time for a road trip to any one of them to find out what you're missing.