Here’s the #1 Most Polluted City in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to beautiful nature along with some fascinating cultural options. Everything from hiking, biking, walking, antiquing, history, and more are available and enjoyed in the Bay State. There's something for everyone. If you want to live in Massachusetts, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of safe neighborhoods, career opportunities, and places that offer top-quality education options. One thing we often don't talk about is environmental conditions, specifically air pollution.

What is the Most Polluted City in Massachusetts?

When thinking about air pollution you may automatically think that Boston must be at the top of the list but that is not the case. According to IQ Air, the most polluted city in Massachusetts is Attleboro. With a population of roughly 46,000 Attleboro exceeded the World Health Organization's (WHO) air pollution guidelines by 3 to 5 times scoring 15.8. WHO's guidelines are 0-5.

Which Other Massachusetts Cities Have Severe Air Pollution?

The Other Massachusetts cities that landed in the top three behind Attleboro are Springfield (#2) and Greenfield (#3). Springfield scored 9.3 for 2023 and Greenfield scored 9.1. Eventhough though those scores don't fall in WHO's guidelines, they are still much better numbers than Attleboro's.

What's the Best Area in Massachusetts for Low Air Pollution?

If you are an air pollution-conscious person, you now know that Attleboro may not be the first choice for city living in Massachusetts. On the other end of the spectrum, the small town of Harvard is the least polluted place in Massachusetts. The town fell within WHO's guidelines last year with a score of 4.8. As a matter of fact, Harvard is the only Massachusetts town or city that landed within WHO's guidelines in 2023. You can check out how other Massachusetts areas fared by going here. Here's to inhaling clean air.

