America’s Most Popular Ice Cream Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Spring in Massachusetts offers many fun activities. With Daylight Saving Time in full swing, people are able to partake in outdoor activities longer and kids can play outdoors and not have to worry about going in at 4 pm due to darkness. It's a big win for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

Even though it's still early spring, the warmer months will be here before you know it. One thing that my family and I are looking forward to as spring progresses is the locally owned ice cream shops opening their doors for the spring and summer seasons. For me, it's full spring mode when you can go out and grab a cone from your local mom-and-pop ice cream shop.

While you're still waiting for those local shops to open for the season, you can always grab a container of America's most popular ice cream brand. According to Statista, Ben & Jerry's is the ice cream brand that is number one in popularity among consumers. The good news is that if you have never had Ben & Jerry's before, it's easy to find it in Massachusetts. Almost all, if not all, grocery stores sell the brand. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, Ben & Jerry's ice cream is easily accessible.

Probably the hardest part will be deciding which flavor of Ben & Jerry's to buy. There are so many great ones available, including Chubby Hubby, Cherry Garcia, Phish Food, Cunky Monkey, and more. One thing is for sure: you won't be leaving the grocery store with just one container.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker