Massachusetts is home to one of the 10 most popular neighborhoods in America.

When you're considering moving to a new area, whether it's to start a family or for job reasons, one of the things to consider is not just the house itself but the neighborhood that the house is part of. Is it a safe neighborhood? How are the neighbors? Is it close to any areas of city or town crime? What is the nearest school like? One could argue that the neighborhood is just as important as the house and property. A Massachusetts neighborhood may be the right fit for you. It's certainly one of the most popular.

A Massachusetts Neighborhood is One of America's Most Popular

Realtor.com released a list of the 10 most popular neighborhoods in America for 2025, and on Cape Cod, the village of East Sandwich within the town of Sandwich, Massachusetts, landed in the #9 spot. Here's what Realtor.com stated about East Sandwich regarding its status as a top 10 popular neighborhood in the US.

Founded in 1639, Sandwich is celebrated as the oldest town on Cape Cod. The town's Latin motto is post tot naufracia portus, or "after so many shipwrecks, a haven." A typical home in the quaint coastal community was $924,750 last month, at $433 per square foot, making it the fourth most expensive area among the nation's 10 most sought-after neighborhoods, as ranked by Realtor.com based on listing views.

Per the latest census information in 2010, the population of East Sandwich is around 4,000. If you enjoy a slower pace of life and don't want the hustle and bustle of a big town or a large city, and have a desire to reside in a coastal community, East Sandwich may be for you. You can view the entire top 10 list by going here.