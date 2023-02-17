The #1 Toy of 1988 Was a Big Hit with Massachusetts Families (Videos)

The '80s were truly a fun time to be a kid as there were so many exciting toys and Massachusetts children including yours truly were deeply into them. Whether it was Micro Machines, Ghostbusters, or G.I. Joe action figures to name a few, kids were in heaven playing with these toys. I remember going to the Toy Works in Pittsfield during the late '80s/early '90s and begging my mother to buy me the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figure or the latest Hasbro World Wrestling Federation action figure. Plus, with the addition of the Berkshire Mall opening in Lanesborough in 1988, there were endless opportunities to at least look and drool over all of the new toys on the shelves.

Get our free mobile app

The most popular toy of 1988 wasn't just a toy, it was a system, it was the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). The NES had been out for a few years but by 1988 more and more people were purchasing the system to give to kids for birthdays and Christmas.

It's no surprise that even in 1988, NES reigned supreme as new games such as Super Mario Bros. 2, Zelda 2, and Double Dragon were hitting the shelves that year. Super Mario Bros. 2 in particular played a big role in making Nintendo more mainstream and a household name. 1988 also saw the debut of the Nintendo Power magazine which I subscribed to for a few years.

Getting back to the Berkshire Mall for a minute, my Nintendo experience back in the late '80s and early '90s was so fun because I was able to check out the latest games in the stores like Babbages and even in department stores like Hills and Service Merchandise (check out those stores below). It was a great era for Nintendo fans.

Even adults were into playing Nintendo. I remember my uncle (who didn't have kids) bought an NES for himself just so he could play "Jack Nicklaus' Greatest 18 Holes of Major Championship Golf." Everyone may have had a different favorite game but the common element was the fact that NES was fun with easy playability. What are your Nintendo memories and what year did you get your first NES?

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered