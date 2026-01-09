Massachusetts and ticks unfortunately go hand and hand. It seems like every summer, we're hearing about tick prevention in the state and how people are being treated in hospitals for tick bites. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2025 emergency room visits for tick bites in the Northeast reached their highest levels in at least five years.

Massachusetts Tick Types

Massachusetts is home to a variety of ticks, including Black-legged Ticks or Deer ticks, which are known to spread Lyme disease.

Dog Ticks are also found in Massachusetts and are responsible for Rocky Mountain spotted fever

Lone Star Ticks also circulate throughout Massachusetts. These ticks don't cause a major illness, but you can receive an irritating rash if one bites you.

So why are we talking about ticks during the winter? Well, if the temperature is above freezing, some of these ticks, especially the deer ticks, can be active in Massachusetts during the winter months. It's not just a summer issue for Bay Staters.

Massachusetts is one of the most tick-infested states in the country. According to Feline Fam, Massachusetts has a persistent tick challenge. The site stated the following regarding the Bay State's tick issues.

Based on CDC data collected between 2019 and 2022, Massachusetts ranks as the fifth state with the most cases of tick-borne diseases. The state’s coastal climate, extensive forests, and suburban landscapes provide ideal conditions for tick populations to thrive. From Cape Cod to the Berkshires, residents face tick exposure risks virtually everywhere they venture outdoors. Massachusetts has become a focal point for tick-borne disease research precisely because of how severe the problem has become.

Find out which other states have landed in the top five with the most tick infestation issues by going here.

