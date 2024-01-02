Here’s The #1 Most Welcoming Town in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great option for tourists who are looking to explore new attractions. Whether you're looking to be entertained, learn about history, or take in the beautiful nature the Bay State has to offer, Massachusetts has something for everyone. For example, if you're a history lover, Lexington may be the place for you as you can learn and experience the origins of the Revolutionary War. Perhaps, art and nature are of interest to you. If so the welcoming town of Stockbridge is a town that you'll want to include on your list. Stockbridge offers plenty of options in these areas including the Norman Rockwell Museum, Naumkeag, Berkshire Botanical Garden, and Chesterwood just to name a few.

Get our free mobile app

With So Many Welcoming Towns in Massachusetts Which One is the Most Welcoming in the State?

World Atlas recently released an article focusing on 11 of the most welcoming towns in Massachusetts and topping the list is Concord. Here's an excerpt of World Atlas' review of the Massachusetts town.

Concord is known for its hospitality and scholarly historical upbringing in the Northwest of Boston, with 18,491 residents. The town welcomes visitors who want to pass by old housing estates and waterfront memorials such as the Old Manse or Walden Pond, paying homage to famous poets and writers like Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. In Concord, everyone is always open-minded about new tourists seeking a mix of history and nature.

Here's what folks are saying about Concord on Niche:

If you are looking to explore a town in Massachusetts that is very welcoming with some fun attractions, historical culture, and nature galore you may want to give Concord a try. It's also worth mentioning that both Stockbridge and Lexington made World Atlas' list of most welcoming towns in Massachusetts. You can view the entire list by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine