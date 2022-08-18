Woof! Twenty Most Popular Dog Breeds in Massachusetts

Woof! Twenty Most Popular Dog Breeds in Massachusetts

Jupiterimages

Dogs lovers of Massachusetts are getting ready to celebrate Nation Dog Day coming up on August 26! Or you're like me and just happen to be a Massachusetts dog lover, who had no cue National Dog Day was right around the corner and clicked on this to see the most popular dog breed.

When it comes to dog owners, Massachusetts has far fewer than you might think, especially compared to the rest of the country. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (ARMA) Idaho and Arkansas are the two states with the highest rate of dog owners, with 58% and 52% of households having dogs, respectively. With just 29% of Massachusetts households having dogs, the Commonwealth comes in as the 6th lowest state for dog owners.

ARMA says that more rural states tend to have higher rates of not just dog ownership, but higher rates of pet ownership in general. While certain areas of Massachusetts, like The Berkshires, can feel rural, the state by comparison is not.

What are the Most Popular Dog Breeds in Massachusetts?

Boston.com recently looked at a sample of dog licenses from a cross-section of Massachusetts cities and towns and put together a list of the 20 most popular dog breeds in the Bay State. Did your bread of pup make the list?

 

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.
Filed Under: Berkshire County, Boston, Dog Breeds, Massachusetts, Pittsfield
Categories: Articles, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top