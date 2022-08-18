Dogs lovers of Massachusetts are getting ready to celebrate Nation Dog Day coming up on August 26! Or you're like me and just happen to be a Massachusetts dog lover, who had no cue National Dog Day was right around the corner and clicked on this to see the most popular dog breed.

When it comes to dog owners, Massachusetts has far fewer than you might think, especially compared to the rest of the country. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (ARMA) Idaho and Arkansas are the two states with the highest rate of dog owners, with 58% and 52% of households having dogs, respectively. With just 29% of Massachusetts households having dogs, the Commonwealth comes in as the 6th lowest state for dog owners.

ARMA says that more rural states tend to have higher rates of not just dog ownership, but higher rates of pet ownership in general. While certain areas of Massachusetts, like The Berkshires, can feel rural, the state by comparison is not.

What are the Most Popular Dog Breeds in Massachusetts?

Boston.com recently looked at a sample of dog licenses from a cross-section of Massachusetts cities and towns and put together a list of the 20 most popular dog breeds in the Bay State. Did your bread of pup make the list?