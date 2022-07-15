Motorcyclist Injured In Morning Collision With Car In North Adams

There are not many details available at this time, but a crash between a car and motorcycle in North Adams this morning (Friday 7/15) has sent the motorcycle operator to the hospital with injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 AM. The North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were all called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Liberty and North Holden Streets in North Adams.

(Above: the crash occurred at the intersection of Liberty Street and North Holden Street)

According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the Motorcycle was traveling North, up North Holden Street and the car was traveling West on Liberty Street when the crash occurred.

(Above: First responders attend to the motorcyclist in the street)

According to the Facebook post, the operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash, including to the operator's leg, according to Nick Mantello, who was on the scene as the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department. Further details of the injuries were not available. Both vehicles were removed from the scene.

(Above: Firefighters get the motorcycle involved in the crash upright)

(Above: both of the vehicles involved in the morning crash in North Adams)

All the photos were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department. All photos were used with his permission.

