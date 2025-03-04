7 Fun Activities You Can Do at Massachusetts’ Highest Point

Massachusetts is known for beautiful scenic mountains. During the fall leaf peeping season, the view of the mountains surrounded by colorful foliage is breathtaking and something you have to see in person to truly appreciate.

If you're new to Massachusetts, want to visit here for a vacation, or live in Boston or Worcester and never made it out to the western part of the state, you'll want to make sure you tour Mount Greylock in the beautiful Berkshires. Mount Greylock is the Bay State's highest point at 3,489 feet. On a clear day you can see up to 90 miles (145 km) into the neighboring states of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

There are Many Fun Things You Can Do at Mount Greylock

As you may expect, Mount Greylock gets busy during the summer and fall months, but did you know there are activities that you can participate in during various times of the year? According to mass.gov, the following activities are allowed at Mount Greylock.

7 Fun Activities You Can Do at Mount Greylock

Those are just some of the activities you can do at Mount Greylock. Of course you can visit the Boscom Lodge, take in the views and explore the area. Find out everything you need to know about Mount Greylock State Reservation by going here.

