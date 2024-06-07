Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Berkshire County, MA Native

Paul Scott Hankey passed away on June 3rd 2024. He had taken a fall and hit his head on a wheel barrow while he was doing yard work. Paul denied having any discomfort and did not want anyone to worry about him afterwards. Unfortunately, Paul abruptly left us at the age of 55.

He was born in Great Barrington, MA on October 21st 1968 to Richard and Diane Hankey. Paul and his wife Lillian were more than just husband and wife. They were best friends who enjoyed doing so many things together. FYI--This pic gets my approval as Mr. and Mrs. are posing in front of a COOL CLASSIC car!

Paul enjoyed going to concerts and camping on the beach. Here he is soaking up some sun! Paul cherished his moments on this earth by spending time with his family. He also had a unique and humorous side (see below)

Now that's what I call "hot doggin" (mustard and relish included)

Paul loved to spend hours in his gardens with his four legged best friend, Luna. He dedicated his life pursuing a love of carpentry with his brother, Poncho as they both spent countless hours together to get the project just right. In other words, he was a TRUE perfectionist!

You know what they say: Nothing like quality time with your "four legged friend". This photo speaks for itself in more ways than one!

He also enjoyed entertaining family and friends with his guitar as he enlightened everyone who was in his company. It's apropos we also include this 1972 hit single by David Gates and Bread which embodied his musical talent: Click on the link below and you'll know what I'm talking about!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JbDqOwX0qc

Paul is survived by his mother Diane Martin, his wife Lillian, daughter Regina Mills (Travis) Two granddaughters, Desiree Field, Ahnna Mills and one great grandson Roman Field. He is also survived by his two brothers, Poncho Hankey and Mike Davis (Debbie), his four sisters Terry Davis, Karen Streeter (Dan), Tammy DeLong, and Billie Jo Mazzeralle (Chris), two sisters-in-law, Ann McDermott (Shannon), Jane Eichstedt (Bruce) and a brother-in-law Larry Ball. He was predeceased by his father Richard "Buzz" Hankey and his sister Robin Crawford. Paul leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours take place on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 am at the Sheffield Chapel Church on route.7 Sheffield, Massachusetts. After the service, a gathering for a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post which is also located on route 7 in Sheffield.

Paul will surely be missed by so many in south county .You can also assist the family by making a donation on their Go Fund Me page. Click those words highlighted as the community can help out in this worthy cause to honor Paul's memory each and every day.

(Photo images of Paul Hankey and family courtesy of our paranormal compadre, Rob Ball)

(Rob Ball selfie outside our Stockbridge Road studios courtesy of who else, Rob Ball)