Move And Groove With Dee Foster

How would you like to participate in a fun filled low impact fitness class here in south county? Well, we have the answer as you can join Dee Foster every Tuesday and Thursday morning between 9:30 and 10:30 am at The Clair Teague Senior Center located at 917 Main Street in Great Barrington.

There is a nominal charge for each session as these classes are available for senior citizens, their friends and families, vacationing visitors and anyone else who wants to accent healthy living with beneficial physical activity that can keep you up to speed on a balanced and well-controlled lifestyle.

Dee will join Ron Carson for this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat on WSBS immediately following The Trading Post as she will discuss the benefits of her weekly classes and she will clue us in on new sessions that are in the works for the month of October and beyond. Tune in to 860 AM, 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by going here. You can also access the chat by downloading the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device and on Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

For more information on The Clair Teague Senior Center log on to this web site or call Dee at (413) 528-9493 OR (413) 528-1881.