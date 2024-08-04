18 Movies Filmed in Berkshire County

The Berkshires are home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. Tourists flock to the area to discover the natural beauty our county has to offer. Think about fall and leaf-peeping activities. Our area becomes a hotbed for out-of-towners trying to catch a glimpse of the beautiful foliage. In the winter, we receive visitors from all over, ready to challenge the mountains of our ski resorts like Bosquet in Pittsfield or Ski Butternut in Great Barrington. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is one of a kind. Then there's our arts and theater culture. Everything from the Berkshire International Film Festival, Williamstown Theater Festival, and Berkshire Theatre group just to name a few.

Big Name Actors Have Been Part of the Berkshire Experience

Speaking of film and film festivals actors like David Schwimmer and Claire Danes have come to the Berkshires to participate in these festivals. Then you have actors that are from here like Elizabeth Banks (Pittsfield) and the late Matthew Perry (Williamstown). Even Karen Allen has a shop in downtown Great Barrington (Karen Allen Fiber Arts). There's no doubt that Berkshire County is recognized as a very special place to be and locals and celebrities want to be part of the Berkshire experience.

Some Fine Movies Have Been Filmed in Berkshire County

While on the topic of theater and film, did you know that there have been plenty of movies that contain scenes filmed right here in the beautiful Berkshires? Yep, it's true and below we have included 18 movies that have had scenes filmed in our beautiful county. Let's take a look below.

Movies Filmed in the Berkshires

The list doesn't end there. There have been a few shorts filmed in the Berkshires including the following:

The River : starring Lauren Ambrose, filmed in Great Barrington and Monterey

: starring Lauren Ambrose, filmed in Great Barrington and Monterey I’m Coming Over starring Lauren Ambrose and Mike Birbiglia, was filmed in the southern Berkshires

starring Lauren Ambrose and Mike Birbiglia, was filmed in the southern Berkshires Worlds We Created filmed in Sheffield and Stockbridge

In addition, Michael Douglas shot scenes in Pittsfield for a yet-to-be-released drama named 'Blood Knot' in June 2023. I can't wait to see that one as that movie has our Berkshire fingerprints all over it.

