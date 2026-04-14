Beloved Massachusetts Movie Theater is Calling it Quits

For many cinemas, the movie theater business isn't what it once was, and Massachusetts is no exception.

At one time, it was a thrill gathering with a group of friends or having a date night out at the movies. Just the process of driving to the theater, waiting in line, getting that bucket of popcorn, and heading into the dark theater was thrilling. It was an event.

However, times have changed, and people don't go to the movies as much as they used to. A combination of streaming competition, rising ticket prices, and the inability to bounce back from the pandemic has put a burden on many movie theaters to stay in business. After nearly three decades, one Massachusetts movie theater will be calling it quits at the end of May.

According to a social media post, Route One Cinema Pub in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, will close its doors at the end of May. Here's what the post stated:

After 27 years, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce our curtain is closing at the Route One Cinema Pub following its final screenings on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The owner, Christopher Ballarino, and our dedicated, hard-working staff would like to express their deep appreciation to all our loyal customers over these years. What we will value most is the countless special people that we will never forget. The theater business has just not bounced back from Covid-19. Unfortunately, thousands of movie screens have shut down, and the box office is currently in a slump. Declining attendance, competition from streaming, and rising operating costs. Theaters are still waiting for that post-pandemic comeback. Guests may continue to redeem gift certificates through May 31, 2026. Thank you for the years of support, memories and for being part of our story.

As you can imagine, there were many comments from users who were disappointed and saddened by the news. Unfortunately, that's the reality of the theater business in many parts of Massachusetts and across the country. You can check out the original post by going here.

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