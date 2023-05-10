WOW: 70 Movies Filmed in Massachusetts, Any Filmed in Your Town?
Everybody loves a great movie and there are tons of them that were filmed in Massachusetts. Whether it's Boston, Salem, Brockton, Medford, Worcester the Berkshires, and, many more you will come across and may even be surprised to find that many of your favorites were filmed in the Bay State.
Get our free mobile app
Some of the movies from the list below that I particularly enjoy include "Jaws," "Housesitter," "Knives Out," and many more, too many to name here. What are some of your favorite films from the list? Which ones haven't you seen yet? They all have one thing in common, they all have scenes that were filmed in Massachusetts.
These Movies Were Filmed in Massachusetts, Which Ones Were Filmed in Your Town?
Popular Child Stars From Every Year
Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.