Movin’ And Groovin’ In Lovely Lee

Now is your chance to start your weekend off on a dancing note with FREE zumba classes that are being offered in a courtyard between the Lee First Congregational Church and the Lee Town Hall off the Lee Town Common during the months of July and August.

Each session begins promptly at 9:30 am on Saturdays with the final class taking place on August 24th in efforts to bring people to exercise and shop local afterwards in "lovely" Lee. Dancing will start with warm-ups and intensifies throughout the hour as instructors from Pilates in the Berkshires and Soules Fitness will guide you every step of the way. Families, singles and couples are welcome to par take in all the fun and excitement. No reservations are required and you're advised to wear loose weather appropriate clothing and don't forget your water bottle as you will need to hydrate in between dance steps.

This event goes on as scheduled, rain or shine as the exception is when heavy rain hits the courtyard area then a cancellation would be warranted. These free zumba classes are made possible through funding from private donors, Henry's Electric, The Lee Farmers Market, The Lee Congregational Church, Pilates in the Berkshires, Soules Sports and Fitness and Lee Hardware.

For more information, call Laura Page at (413) 442-0877.

