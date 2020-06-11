Mr. Governor, How Come Bars Can’t Open Until Phase 4?

The plan originally was for bars to open back up come Phase 3 but that was changed to Phase 4. People have been wondering why the change as some feel there hasn't been a clear reason and/or answer behind the delay. It looks like we have an answer as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker had the following to say this past Tuesday during a news briefing regarding bars reopening:

The big issue with respect to bars is coming up with a model that we actually believe can be done safely. As we’ve seen in a number of other places around the country that have moved forward very aggressively, they’ve started to see a pretty significant rise in new cases, and we’re going to work very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen in Massachusetts.

To put it short and sweet, better to be safe than sorry. Do you agree?