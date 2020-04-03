Mrs. Bob Denver Chats With Ron Carson

By now, everyone knows that "Gilligan's Island" is my favorite show of all time and on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat, we'll be featuring Bob Denver's wife, Dreama as our special guest as we will share some memories from this beloved series that continues to entertain audiences of all ages and as an added bonus we will discuss her latest literary effort, "Four Bears In A Box" a children's book that was launched on a Facebook LIVE discussion that took place at her Princeton, West Virginia home last Friday (yes I was on board to commemorate the grand occasion). The book was inspired by Bob prior to his passing and it was written as a vehicle to reach out towards their autistic son, Colin who gave a thumbs up of approval on the finished product as this story will truly appeal to all ages.

This is Dreama's 2nd book, a follow-up to a memoir entitled "Gilligan's Dreams" that featured memorable moments spent with her beloved husband who is also everybody's "Little Buddy" to this day. My fondness and love for Bob steered me toward a life long friendship with his wife who also runs a locally owned not for profit radio station WGAG-FM with the slogan appropriately branded as what else "Little Buddy Radio" which is run by contributions from local listeners. She also has established a charity in honor of Bob's memory, entitled The Denver Foundation.

Dreama will also discuss her yearly Honor Flight which takes area veterans for a day long trip to our nation's capital, Washington DC. Normally, she coordinates this journey during the month of May but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be rescheduled later and she will fill us in on further details.

Join Ron Carson and Dreama Denver this Saturday at 10:30 am. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE by going here. You can also download our FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device at your local app store or Google Play and while you are on line, get step-by-step instruction s to access our programming via Google Home or Amazon Alexa devices.



(Photo of Dreama Denver and Dawn Wells (Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" courtesy of Dreama's Facebook page)