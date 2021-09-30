Mrs. Gilligan Makes A Triumphant Return To Our WSBS Airwaves

As you all know by now, my all-time favorite TV show is the classic 60's sit-com "Gilligan's Island" as I have been with this beloved series since it's debut on CBS in 1964 and STILL tuned in during it's hey day in syndication. I also have ALL 98 episodes on DVD and it is such a joy to revisit the show in it's original form, as each episode is uncut and with NO interruptions whatsoever. This timeless series is near and dear to my heart and ALWAYS will be there for me as the island serves as another "happy place" (a TRUE escape from reality if you ask me)

Bob Denver will ALWAYS be "my Little Buddy" and it is such an honor that I have become friends with his wife, Dreama (I affectionately call her Mrs. Gilligan) as our association began about a decade ago when I called in to her "Sunny Side Up" morning radio program in West Virginia. The station, LBR is best known as "Little Buddy Radio" which was a joint project launched by Bob and Dreama. We spent time reminiscing about the show with her on-air co-host, Steve Coleman and an instant, magical friendship began. I truly believe Bob orchestrated this association from up above because of my love for his series as all 7 castaways have become part of my family in their own special and unique way.

I always like featuring Dreama in a cover photo alongside her "bestie" Dawn Wells (aka Mary Ann) who is SO sorely missed after her untimely passing in December, 2020. They were close friends and I STILL think back to the day in 2014 when we met at a book signing in my ol' hometown of New York City. Dawn was a genuine and unique person and my time spent with her will ALWAYS remain in my heart, I recently posted a gallery of photos on my Facebook page that were taken at The Barnes & Noble in lower Manhattan, Drop on by and check them out. Priceless with a capital P.

Mrs. G. has appeared numerous times here on WSBS and other radio stations from my past years in Connecticut and Rhode Island, as I am happy to announce her appearances continue in full force on YOUR Home Town Station and guess what: She's back to join yours truly for this Saturday's edition of "Let's Talk" and there is a lot to discuss within a 20 minute span.

Dreama will fill us in on the progress of her re-release of "Gilligan's Dreams" a personal and heartfelt set of memoirs with Bob, her forever soul mate. Plus, she appeared in numerous podcasts and we'll hear about her "return to Mayberry" which occurred a few weeks ago. As Bonnie Raitt said: Always "Something To Talk About" No doubt about that, guaranteed.

(Photo image courtesy of Dreama Denver)