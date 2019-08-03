Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Shooting at El Paso, TX Walmart

There are multiple fatalities following a shooting at a Walmart and shopping mall in El Paso, TX on Saturday.

The Chief of Staff for the El Paso mayor tells CNN that "multiple people were killed," and an El Paso police spokesman says that one suspect is in custody.

"It's still an active situation, but they (the police) think things are under control for the time being," the mayor (Dee Margo) said just after 3 pm ET on CNN-TV.



The local NBC affiliate, KTSM-TV reports that an officer on the scene said that 18 people were killed in the mass shooting. That has not been officially confirmed by the police department at this point.

The Cielo Vista Mall is a large shopping center with more than 130 stores, and it is likely that it was busy with Saturday shoppers. Video shared on social media showed shoppers and employees fleeing the mall earlier today. The first reports came in just after 10 am local time on Saturday:



Walmart issued a statement via Twitter saying they are in shock, and they are continuing to pray for those affected by today's tragedy:

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.