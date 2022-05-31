Murder & Mayhem Saturday Night In North Adams

The Beautiful Berkshires saw another murder over the long Memorial Day weekend. This time the incident occurred on Charles Street in North Adams on Saturday evening. The crime is currently under investigation.

While the worst thing that happened to most people over the holiday weekend was maybe watching some illegal fireworks, or being robbed at the gas pumps, one individual lost their life due to what appears to be foul play.

Get our free mobile app

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the State Police Unit assigned to the DA's office is investigating the Saturday evening homicide in North Adams.

The DA's Office reports North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence after receiving a 911 call at approximately 7:54 p.m. Saturday. EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body to determine the cause of death. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, forensic experts from the State Police Crime Lab, and the District Attorney herself, Andrea Harrington, all responded to the scene as well.

Law enforcement officials would like to stress to everyone that they don't believe the perpetrator(s) poses any immediate danger to the general public. Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.