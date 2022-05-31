Murder & Mayhem Saturday Night In North Adams
The Beautiful Berkshires saw another murder over the long Memorial Day weekend. This time the incident occurred on Charles Street in North Adams on Saturday evening. The crime is currently under investigation.
While the worst thing that happened to most people over the holiday weekend was maybe watching some illegal fireworks, or being robbed at the gas pumps, one individual lost their life due to what appears to be foul play.
According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the State Police Unit assigned to the DA's office is investigating the Saturday evening homicide in North Adams.
The DA's Office reports North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence after receiving a 911 call at approximately 7:54 p.m. Saturday. EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
The Chief Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body to determine the cause of death. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, forensic experts from the State Police Crime Lab, and the District Attorney herself, Andrea Harrington, all responded to the scene as well.
Law enforcement officials would like to stress to everyone that they don't believe the perpetrator(s) poses any immediate danger to the general public. Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.