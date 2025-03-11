Music Legend Making Massachusetts Stop During Farewell Tour

Some Massachusetts music news hot off the presses, folks! MassLive reports on Monday, March 10th, a definite music icon made the announcement that her farewell tour will be be extended to include more North American dates this summer!

This iconic pop singer has won Grammy, Emmy, Tony, and MTV VMA awards in her over 40-year career. She came out in 1983 and instantaneously became a star with her Grammy-winning debut album, "She's So Unusual."

Get our free mobile app

Of course, I'm talking about Cyndi Lauper whose very first hit out of the gate serves as the inspiration for her current gig on the road, the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour."

Lauper has had several hits outside of her girl empowerment anthem such as "Time After Time", "True Colors", "All Through The Night", "She Bop", "I Drove All Night", and "Money Changes Everything."

On Monday, Lauper announced the final leg of her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" with 25 more stops across America, but ONLY ONE of those stops will be in Massachusetts.

Lauper will be performing at Xfinity Center in Mansfield this summer on July 17th. It's actually the second stop of the extended leg of the tour (first stop will be in Buffalo, NY, on July 15th).

With the exception of a few more stops in New York (Bethel and Wantagh), that's pretty much it for concert stops in the Northeast. BTW, whether you're a Lauper fan or not, you should know that she puts on a heckuva show!

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, March 14th at 10 a.m. This could be quite the year for Lauper who is currently among this year's nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For more on the story, visit MassLive's website here.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton