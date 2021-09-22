Musical Version Of ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Is Bringing Billy Crystal To The Barrington Stage Co.

Billy Crystal Has Worn Many Hats in his Life. Billy went to New York University, where he majored in Film and TV Direction. While at NYU, he studied under legendary filmmaker Martin Scorcese, He also worked as house manager and usher on the production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown."

Not all of Billys were in show business he temporarily worked as a substitute teacher until he was able to get gigs as a stand-up comic. He formed his own improv group, 3's Company, and opened for musicians like Barry Manilow.

People loved his impression of Howard Cosell interviewing Muhammad Ali became a huge hit with the audience. It was only a year before he got his big break when he was chosen for the role of gay character Jodie Dallas on the controversial ABC sitcom Soap back in 1977.

This would be the first time that an American TV show would feature an openly gay character as a regular. The show ran successfully for four seasons and helped to jump-start Billy's previously stagnant career.

After Soap ended in 1981, Billy continued to do his stand-up routine, which was now attracting a larger audience with his growing celebrity status. During this time, he made many TV guest appearances and even hosted his own short-lived variety show, in 1984 called "The Billy Crystal Comedy Hour".

He also did a stint on Saturday Night Live, he did an awesome impression of Fernando Lama's "You Look Mahvellous". He has done his share of movies too. One of my favs is When Harry Met Sally, Throw Mama From The Train, And City Slickers to name just of few of his works and we can not mention the 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night (1992), which was about a washed-up stand-up comic who refuses to retire. He also wrote, produced, and starred in the film.

He has made that last movie into a musical and coming to the Barrington Stage Company he has made a new musical version of Mr. Saturday Night, on October 22–30 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage. It should be a great show and I would get my tickets early I have a feeling this show is going to be a wonderful night of music and laughter!