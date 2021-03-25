My Daughter’s First Birthday Party (photos)

It's hard to believe that over a year ago, my wife, Amber, and I brought our first child into the world, our daughter Hannah. Since then we have loved being parents and spending time with our daughter, watching her as she grows and reaching new milestones. Hannah loves it when we read to her. Actually, she'll fuss when we stop reading which is a good problem to have. Hannah also enjoys playing games with us, going for walks (or in her case, rolls in her stroller) and having us sing to her.

Hannah's favorite children's program of all time is 'Little Baby Bum' which segues me nicely into telling you about her first birthday party. Hannah turned one (1) on Mar. 19. It was a beautiful day in the Berkshires that day and we had a small gathering which included my mother and my in-laws (Amber's mother, father and brother). In fact those are the only people that have been allowed in our home since the pandemic began as Amber and I are putting in our best efforts to keep Hannah protected from COVID-19 and it has worked thus far.

Hannah received a variety of toys, books and clothing from my mother and my in-laws. I was really excited when Hannah received a stack of new books from my mother-in-law, Gail, since Amber and I wore out Hannah's other books, reading them over and over to her again and again...lol. Amber and I also gifted Hannah a rocking unicorn (I took some photos which you can view below). So, What was the theme of Hannah's birthday party? You guessed it...'Little Baby Bum.' Take a peek at the fun Hannah experienced at her first birthday party below.

Hannah's First Birthday Party

