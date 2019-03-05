My Experience With King Kong Bundy (photos)

Coming down the aisle from Atlantic City, New Jersey, weighing 458 pounds, the walking condominium 'King Kong Bundy." Fans of 1980s WWF Wrestling will remember that ring introduction from Howard Finkel.

In case you haven't heard, former professional wrestler King Kong Bundy (real name Chrisopher Pallies, 61) passed away this past Monday.The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Alongside the likes of Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre The Giant, Rowdy, Roddy Piper, The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, Jake The Snake Roberts, The One Man Gang, Greg The Hammer Valentine, Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff, The Junk Yard Dog and many others, King Kong Bundy was the epitome of 1980s professional wrestling. He assisted in the mid-late 80s wrestling boom when he challenged Hulk Hogan in a solid, steel cage for the WWF Championship title in April, 1986 at Wrestlemania II.

I had the the fortune of meeting King Kong Bundy twice. The first time was several years ago at an independent wrestling event at MCLA in North Adams. The second and most recent time I met him, was in the summer of 2017 at the Wildwood Convention Center on the boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ for a comic/sports card trade memorabilia event.

Though Bundy was a big man, he was extremely friendly and polite. He took the time to speak to everyone in line who came through his vendor table and signed whatever your heart desired. He truly was a pleasure to meet and speak with.

Bundy's passing is definitely a massive blow to the wrestling world. Nothing compares to the golden era of Wrestling. Everyone was watching the WWF in the late 80s, (and Bundy was a big reason) hence the company's tag line at the time. 'The WWF: What the World is Watching.'