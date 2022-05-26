My Lawnmower Can Start A Fire? Yes, Say MA Fire Officials!

Can your lawnmower start a fire? You bet it can. In fact, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Fire Services posted on its Facebook page, a warning against this very thing.

Yikes! Lawnmowers caused two recent fires!

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says that lawnmowers started two fires in Massachusetts on Monday. One of them was battled by the Northampton Fire Rescue and mutual aid fire departments. Another was battled by the Methuen Fire Department. Fire officials say that lawnmower engines get hot and you should always use caution with gasoline, mowers, & other power equipment.

According to State Fire Marshal, Peter Ostroskey and Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine, the fire at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School on Monday (5/23) is believed to have started when the exhaust from a riding lawnmower made contact with nearby combustible materials.

Video from the Northampton Firefighters Local 108 Facebook page:

Always let the engine cool before you refuel and keep it away from flammable items. Keep gasoline far from all heat sources, including smoking materials, campfires, and grills, and be sure to store it in an approved container outside the home. ~ State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says that there have been more than 300 lawnmower and lawn tractor fires in Massachusetts in the past five years. Two of those were actually fatal.

Get our free mobile app

A home was destroyed in Methuen Monday...

A second fire on Monday (5/23) was also caused by a lawnmower. That one destroyed a home at 155 Woodburn Drive in Methuen.

attachment-woodburn3 Methuen Fire Department Facebook loading...

(Above: a home in Methuen was destroyed Monday as a result of a fire that started from a lawnmower's exhaust)

Now that we’re in yardwork season, this incident is a good reminder that lawnmowers and other gasoline-powered machinery can get hot enough to start a fire. ~ Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine (in regards to the Smith Vocational fire on Monday

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.