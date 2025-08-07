In Massachusetts, there are plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some abnormal names. There's no surprise to anyone. Of course, some of those spots even have histories that consists of hauntings, or even some relatively creepy backstories. Or, they could just have a unsettling look to them with an even more disturbing name. This would be the case in both of those instances. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.

No matter what time of year it is, this spot should be considered as having the most bizarre, and even horrific name in, not just the Bay State, but all of New England. There is an unincorporated community just outside Northfield, MA near the Massachusetts/Vermont border, and it's name is Satan's Kingdom.

According to the Keene Sentinel, Satan's Kingdom, MA is:

...an undeveloped Massachusetts State Forest. The riding gets a bit stony at times, pleasantly challenging. After about a mile you’ll come to a clearing with a timeworn cabin and you’ll feel like you’re in the recesses of the Adirondacks, or like you’ve stumbled into an HP Lovecraft story. Then more marshes and hemlock. Too soon, you’re back in paved suburbia for a moment, bear left at the junction onto West Rd. and then you’re back in the deep woods for another ¼ of a mile. This oscillation between suburbia and wilderness gives this section a “Where am I?” feeling.

If you Google Map it, you'll end up seeing something that looks like this:

No one lives there, and there's no explanation for it, it's just an area that's named for the 'dangerous' wildlife that lives near the area. But I'm sure if you are near there at night, it might give you the creeps since it looks like somewhere where a horror movie scene is about to take place. It definitely has that feel like something you might see in the show, 'Supernatural'. Or maybe where you would run into Vecna in the Upside Down from 'Stranger Things' (outside of Hawkins, IN of course). Perhaps it reminds you of a spot where cults might have meetings. It's got those type of creepy vibes.

But there it is. Satan's Kingdom is the most bizarre and definitely the most creepy name of any place in Massachusetts. If you're up for discovering creepy looking unincorporated towns, maybe make that a haunting destination to seek out.

