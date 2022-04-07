In 1969 something mysterious happened in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, putting the small town of Great Barrington on the radar of UFO sighting enthusiasts.

The story goes that Thomas Reed, then just six years old, and his family were driving from Ski Butternut in Great Barrington over the Sheffield Bridge when they noticed a bright, floating object near their car. They felt what Reed describes as a change in pressure or an electromagnetic field; a dead silence fell, the light grew brighter, and they found themselves somewhere else.

Reed and his family were not the only ones who claimed to have seen the mysterious phenomenon that night and the legend became so big that Reed's account appeared in the 2020 reboot of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix.

The story is still making headlines in 2022 when Reed was recently featured on Jesse Waters Primetime on FoxNews.

