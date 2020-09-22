NAMI Berkshire County Celebrates 36 Years at Annual Meeting

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County celebrated 36 years of providing support, advocacy, and education programs at their virtual annual meeting held on Sept. 16.

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington and Al Bianchi of the Berkshire County Sherriff’s Office spoke about the work they have done and continue to do in the community to address mental health within the criminal justice system. Tim Burton, the director of criminal justice diversion for NAMI Massachusetts, was also a guest speaker.

The Eunice Zorbo Award recipients were Amy Alexander, Member of the Year, and Lorraine Scapin, Citizen of the Year. The Silver Ribbon was awarded to Brenda Butler. The Member of the Year award recognizes a member who contributes enthusiastically to NAMI Berkshire County’s activities in support of its mission to help families whose lives are affected by mental illness.

The Citizen of the Year award is given to someone who has shown an understanding of mental illness and advocates for improvement in treatment of those who live with mental illnesses and their caregivers. The Silver Ribbon recognizes an advocate in the mental health field whose work has shown a commitment to the care of those whose lives are affected by mental illnesses.

For more information about NAMI Berkshire County, call 413-443-1666 or click here.

About NAMI Berkshire County

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County provides information, referral, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County. NAMI Berkshire County’s vision is one of an integrated community where acceptance and hope are widespread.

(above information was taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from NAMI Berkshire County for online and on air use)