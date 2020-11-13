NAMI Berkshire County Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Bags

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County invites members of the community to participate in the annual holiday collection of items for gift bags to patients receiving mental health services in Behavioral Health Acute Care (formerly Jones III) at Berkshire Medical Center.

Examples of items to be donated include hats, gloves/mittens, slippers/slipper socks, socks, journals (not spiral bound), puzzle books, playing cards, travel size games, combs/hairbrushes, hair accessories, nail polish, travel size shampoo and conditioner, travel size deodorant, gum, mints and low-sugar single-serve, individually wrapped snacks, such as granola bars and Goldfish®.

Call (413) 443-1666 to schedule a drop-off time. The deadline to donate is Dec. 8.

Your donations can help brighten a patient's day and help the upcoming holidays feel a little more special. So gather up those items and make your appointment. It will make your holiday feel more cheerful as you'll be participating in an act of kindness which we can all use right about now.

For questions or additional information, call 413-443-1666 or email namibc@namibc.org.

About NAMI Berkshire County

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County provides information, referral, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County. NAMI Berkshire County’s vision is one of an integrated community where acceptance and hope are widespread. Media professionals may contact Wes Buckley at 413-443-1666 or namibc@namibc.org or visit NAMI's website.