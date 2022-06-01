National Donut Day is this Friday
National Donut Day actually has a long history. The special day is celebrated on the first Friday in June. The doughnut day celebration began back in 1938 by the Salvation Army according to Wikipedia. The Salvation Army in Chicago created the event to honor their members who served the doughy treat to soldiers during World War I.
In celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, Dunkin’ is offering a free donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage. Other donut shops also run specials on doughnuts during this yearly celebration of dough.
