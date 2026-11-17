You're probably familiar with hearing the Emergency Alert System (EAS) tones on radio and television. These tones are the result of tests that occur on a weekly and monthly basis and when a major weather event, like a winter storm or a tornado/natural disaster, occurs. Alerts also get sent out over the airwaves when an Amber alert occurs.

Stations run and broadcast these tests/alerts to ensure equipment works so that, in a real emergency, they can relay information to the public immediately. It also indicates to station operators if they are truly ready to send tests and broadcast vital information when an emergency strikes.

A National Test is Scheduled for This Afternoon

The reason I mention EAS tests is because a nationwide test will be broadcast over the airwaves this afternoon (Tuesday, November 17) at approximately 2:20 pm.

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What Types of Entities Will Broadcast The Test?

Normal programming will be interrupted to make way for the test by the following:

Radio and Television Broadcasters

Cable Systems

Satellite Radio and Television Providers

Wireline Video Providers

Who Will Hear the Test?

If you are watching or listening to any of the above systems, you'll likely hear the test message as it will be broadcast nationwide. Whether you live in the Berkshires, Boston, or California, the test will be going out over the airwaves. No action is required by the public.

How Long Will The Interruption Last?

The test message and interruption will be very brief... approximately one minute. When the test concludes, normal programming will resume.

Who or What Organization is Administering the Test and Why?

This afternoon's test is per the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Here's a quote from FEMA's Administrator, Cameron Hamilton, regarding today's test.

During an emergency, every second is crucial. FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted on November 17, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.

What if The Test Doesn't Happen Today?

If, for some reason, the test doesn't occur today (which is unlikely), then it will occur on Thursday, December 3, 2026. You can learn more about today's test by going here.

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