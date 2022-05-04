National Nurses Week Begins Friday. Thank You Berkshire Country Nurses!

Friday begins a week-long recognition of nurses across the country with the start of National Nurses Week. Townsquare Media radio stations in the Berkshires along with Berkshire Money Management are proud to honor the brave and dedicated nurses of the Berkshires.

You may have already asked yourself why does National Nurses week start on a Friday? Nurses Week begins every year on May 6th in honor of Florence Nightingale’s birthday one week later on May 12th, the end of Nurses Week. Florence was at the forefront of nursing, developing ways to improve sanitary conditions at a British hospital. The process improvements were so effective it is reported that they reduced the death count by two-thirds according to teamhealth.com. Nightingale went on to write important papers on the topic that sparked worldwide healthcare reform.

Florence Nightingale Getty Images loading...

We should not only pay tribute to nurses this week but every day for their amazing dedication to helping provide care to patients from the delivery room to hospice…from the doctor’s office to the assisted living facility…from the local school to a patient’s bedroom room. We just didn’t need nurses during the pandemic, nurses have been caring for those in need for centuries.

If there is a special nurse in your life that you would like to thank in a special way, please let us know about them and we would be honored to mention them on the air. Please drop a short note through this Townsquare Media station website. Thank you to all the nurses who have ever put on scrubs and cared for our loved ones. You are angels.