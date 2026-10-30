Berkshire Town Receives National Recognition from Travel + Leisure
Being a lifelong Berkshire resident, one thing I particularly enjoy about living in the county is that there are many things to do, but you aren't packed like sardines in a big city in order to enjoy those things. Berkshire County residents get to enjoy fine art, local restaurants, hiking, biking, swimming, and attending live music by big-name groups and local musicians alike, all while having the benefit of moving around in wide-open spaces and not having to spend hours in traffic. In my opinion, it's a win all around.
One Berkshire County Town Shines Bright as a Cultural Phenomenon
One town that exemplifies what I just mentioned is Great Barrington. Great Barrington is home to a number of local restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, antique shops, theaters, hiking trails, and more. In fact, there's an excellent YouTube video that tours Great Barrington and all of its qualities that attracts visitors year after year.
READ MORE: Two Berkshire County Towns are Among US Favorites, Do You Agree?
The Beloved Southern Berkshire Town is Receiving National Recognition
It's not just me and the YouTube video that share the same sentiment about Great Barrington. The beloved southern Berkshire town recently received national recognition from Travel + Leisure magazine. Some of the key points of the article include the following:
- Great Barrington combines classic Berkshires scenery with a walkable downtown full of independent shops, restaurants, galleries, and cultural attractions.
- Visitors can hike Monument Mountain, visit local farms, swim or paddle at Lake Mansfield, and ski nearby in winter.
- Farm-to-table restaurants and intimate inns make the western Massachusetts town an appealing base in every season.
READ MORE: Berkshire Town Hosting First Annual Restaurant Week; List of Participating Restaurants
We'd Love to See You Visit and Explore Great Barrington Soon
You can check out the entire Travel + Leisure article by going here. If you're planning a trip to Berkshire County, make sure Great Barrington is on your list. It's a fine time to visit any time of year. If you're visiting this holiday season, make sure you don't miss out on the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Shop, Sip & Stroll event. It's the perfect way to get you into the holiday spirit.
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