Another recall has been issued, and this time it's for instant coffee that was distributed and sold in almost every state, including Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Coffee Consumers Steer Clear of Drinking a Brand of Instant Coffee Sold by Dollar General

If you purchase coffee regularly from Dollar General, it's time to take a look at the containers you've purchased, as you may have the recalled product in your home. According to the FDA, Dollar General has issued a recall for three (3) lots of its eight (8) ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the potential presence of glass.

Instant Coffee Lot Details

(The lot and best-by date information can be found around the neck of the unit)

8-Ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee

Package UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

Have There Been Any Illnesses or Injuries?

No injuries or illnesses have been reported as of this writing; however, Dollar General was made aware of the issue when a customer notified employees about the glass presence. No matter where you may have purchased the product in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Pittsfield, or any town or city that has a Dollar General store, you should refrain from drinking instant coffee. Furthermore, you are entitled to a refund.

Refund Information for Massachusetts Consumers

The way to obtain a refund is by contacting Dollar General via email: customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone at 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more details on the instant coffee recall, go here.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll